FIA nabs 2 suspects involved in harrasing female teacher, Afghan national travelling on fake documents

Rawalpindi - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Rawalpindi has arrested two suspects allegedly involved in harrasing sexually the female teachers in Lakki Marwat, informed FIA HQs spokesman on Thursday.

The two suspects have been identified as Arif Iqbal and Khalid Faraz, employed as Superintendent in Education Department, against whom a case has already been registered on charges of blackmailing and harassing female teachers, he added. The investigators of FIA Cyber Crime Circle, led by SI Bashir Khan, have also seized 3 mobile phones and objectionable videos and photos of female teachers. According to him, FIA Cyber Crime Circle Rawalpindi received complaint from female teachers that two officers of Education Department Lakki Marwat are involved in harrasing and abusing the female teachers sexually for past several months. They said that the accused used to threat the female teachers for postings in far flung areas in case of not obeying their sinful wishes.

They said that the accused also shared the objectionable data of the victims on WhatsApp. They alleged accused leaked their photos and videos on social media. They alleged that they kept demanding money from the victims over their objectionable pictures and videos. The victims appealed FIA to arrest the accused. According to FIA spokesman, an inquiry was ordered against accused who found guilty and were arrested following registration of FIR against them. He said that three mobile phones, objectionable photos and videos has been recovered from the accused.

Some more victims have also contacted FIA Cyber Crime Circle Rawalpindi to record statements against the accused, he said. Further investigation of other Education Department officers of Lakki Marwat is in process. He said that FIA obtained physical remand of the accused from a court of law for further investigation. Meanwhile, a team of FIA Immigration and Passports Department managed to arrest an Afghan nations on charges of traveling to Saudi Arabia on a bogus Pakistani passport and handed him over to Anti Human Smuggling Cell (AHTC), said the spokesman. He added a case was registered against accused identified as Qassi Muhammad while further investigation was on. According to him, the accused arrived at Islamabad International Airport from Saudi Arabia where the FIA Immigration department checked his documents and found bogus.

The passenger was held on the spot and shifted to PS AHTC, where he is being grilled by SHO Adil Khan and his team. It was suggested during initial investigation that the accused obtained fake passport from an agent against Rs 300000 and travelled to KSA via Kabul and Dubai, he said.

He added FIA has launched a manhunt to arrest the agent involved in helping bogus passport to Afghan national.