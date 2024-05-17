Fines imposed on counterfeit beverage violators

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, with the onset of summer, has intensified its crackdown on the adulteration mafia involved in the production and sale of counterfeit and hazardous beverages. In a series of raids carried out in the districts of Swabi, Mardan, and Lower Dir, hundreds of liters of fake drinks were seized and discarded, with heavy fines imposed on violators, according to the authority’s spokesperson.

According to details issued on Thursday, in Swabi, over 1,000 liters of counterfeit beverages were seized from a warehouse in Jalasi during a raid. Similarly, in Tehsil Takht Bhai of Mardan, the team confiscated 50 liters of fake drinks from a wholesaler and mislabeled soft drinks from a shop. Additionally, illegal items were seized during another raid.

Furthermore, the Food safety team of Dir Lower also conducted inspections at the canteen of Malakand University and various hotels, juice shops, bakeries, and general stores in the local market. During these inspections, over 65 liters of expired beverages were found and discarded on the spot. The team also imposed huge fines for violations of hygiene standards and issued notices for improvement.

Director General of the Food Safety Authority lauded the successful operations and emphasized the ongoing crackdown against substandard and counterfeit beverage shops across the province. He assured that those endangering public health would be dealt with firmly.

Provincial Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, also directed the food safety teams to take stringent legal action against the adulteration mafia and show no leniency towards such anti-human elements.