Five drug peddlers arrested

KARACHI - The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police on Thursday arrested seven drug peddlers including five members of a family and in a separate operation recovered more than seven kilograms of drugs. According to SSP SIU Adeel Chandio, the SIU in its action in Magsi Goth, arrested five of a family involved in the drugs trade and recovered 5.5 kg of hashish from them. They were identified as Khuda Bukhsh, Abdul Ghafoor, Asma, Gul Bano and Noor Saba. The arrested were inter-provincial drug traffickers who purchased drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan and sold it in different areas of Karachi.

Accused Abdul Ghafoor and Khuda Bukhsh used to bring drugs and the female members of the family used to sell them in different parts of the megalopolis. In another action, the SIU arrested two drug peddlers from the Brigade area and recovered 2.410 kg of hashish from their possession. The arrested were identified as Waqas Anwar and Gul Hameed. During initial interrogation, the arrested revealed that they had been involved in the drug business for five to six years.

Arrested accused Gul Hameed has been arrested in seven cases of drug peddling earlier also.

Cases against all arrested have been registered at the SIU police station and further investigations are underway.