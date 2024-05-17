Governor, CM Maryam discuss issues of Punjab development

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider went to Jati Umra residence of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to meet the latter. Expressing commitment to work together for the betterment, sustainable development and welfare of the people of Punjab, the governor said that all possible efforts will be made to provide relief to the people of the province. “The government will get full support from the Governor’s House to ensure the implementation of constitution and law in the province.”, he assured. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated the newly appointed Governor Punjab on assuming charge of office. Matters related to various important development issues of the province, besides other important issues like economic development, governance, education, health facilities, law and order and climate change were discussed in the meeting. The Chief Minister said:”By respecting every constitutional position, the province will have rule of law.” She added,”The office of Governor is a constitutional position which is a link between the provinces and the federation.” Chief Minister apprised the governor that special social protection program has been started to ease the life of the deprived classes.” She added,”Benazir Income Support Program is being made more efficient across the province.”Madam Chief Minister highlighted,”We have initiated several projects in education, health, road infrastructure and information technology in Punjab.” Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and other relevant officers were also present.