Govt taking steps on priority basis to increase foreign investment in country: PM

A Chinese company MCC Tongsin Resources has expressed deep interest in increasing its investment in the mineral and mining sector of Pakistan.

The interest was expressed by Chairman of MCC Tongsin Resources Wang Jicheng during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

The company gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister regarding the construction of a mineral park in Pakistan and informed about the further investment plan.

Welcoming the Chinese company, the Prime Minister said the government is taking steps on priority basis to increase foreign investment in the country.

The Prime Minister invited the Chinese company to invest in the mineral sector in Pakistan from mining to the production of export goods. He said the investment will be extended full facilitation for extraction of minerals, their processing and export of their products in order to enhance the country's exports.

The Prime Minister directed the concerned federal ministers and officers to consult with the Chinese company. He also directed to include the Chief Minister of Balochistan and relevant departments and stakeholders of the province in the consultation process.

Shehbaz Sharif said China is Pakistan's long-standing friend and important partner in development. He said China helped Pakistan in difficult times, for which the entire Pakistan nation, is grateful to the Chinese leadership and people.