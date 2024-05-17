Govt to extend all possible facilities to pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia, says Chaudhry Salik

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain has expressed strong commitment of the government to extend all possible facilitation to Pakistani intending pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

Talking to media after visiting different sections of the Pakistan Hajj Mission’ in Madinah on Thuesday, he directed Hajj mission to remain active throughout the Hajj operation without repeating mistakes of the past. The Minister said the members of the Pakistan Hajj team will stay in Saudi Arabia till the safe departure of all Pakistani Hujjaj to their homeland after performing Hajj. He thanked the Saudi authorities for extending all possible assistance and cooperation to Pakistan in making seamless Hajj arrangements for its citizens. Commenting on the Hajj package under the government scheme, Chaudhry Salik Hussain said the package is the most cost-effective in the region. He also asked the officials to ensure due care of all those Pakistani intending pilgrims who arrived at the Holy Land under the private Hajj scheme. Answering a question, the Religious Minister expressed confidence that Hajj flights would also start from Lahore next year, under the Road to Makkah Initiative. Earlier, the minister took a round of various sections of the MCO, including the adjoining hospital of Hajj Medical Mission, and found them working and prepared to meet any situation up to the mark. Director Hajj Madina Zia-ur-Rehman briefed the Minister that the Pakistan Hajj Mission is providing accommodation to Pakistani pilgrims under Government-Scheme within the Markazia from where Masjid Nabvi is hardly a five to ten minutes walk. He said the best quality food is being provided to Hujjaj from Pakistan, while a state-of-the-art medical facility, equipped with doctors and paramedics, has been established to take care of health issues of the pilgrims.