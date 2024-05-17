Historic IT event in Haripur draws massive students crowd

Haripur - In a groundbreaking collaboration, RankingGrow and the Government Postgraduate College (GPGC) Haripur hosted a historic IT event, drawing a massive crowd of over 500 students. This pioneering initiative aimed to promote digital literacy and empower young minds with cutting-edge skills in the tech industry.

Ammad Ali, CEO of RankingGrow, took the stage as the chief guest, announcing a game-changing initiative to provide 100 internships and free training to 1000 students. This move is set to transform the IT landscape in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and create a thriving ecosystem in government colleges.

“Together, we can create a best-in-class ecosystem in KP’s government colleges. We are committed to supporting the next generation of tech leaders and innovators,” emphasized Ammad Ali, founder & CEO RankingGrow.

Prof Naeem, representing the Postgraduate Collage, praised the event, saying, “This event marks a significant milestone in our college’s history. We are grateful to RankingGrow for their support and expertise in shaping the future of our students.”

The event featured insightful talks from RankingGrow’s speakers, including Tuba Batool, Managing Director, who shared her vision for the future of IT in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Similarly, Salman Khan delivered a comprehensive workshop on web development, while Muhammad Azhar, Media Director, highlighted the importance of digital media in today’s world.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in promoting IT education and innovation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. RankingGrow and the Postgraduate College are committed to continuing their partnership to create a lasting impact in the region’s tech industry. The event was a resounding success, with students excited and inspired. This is just the beginning of a digital revolution in Haripur.