IGP gives away ‘Ghazi Medals’ to 12 cops

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has awarded ‘Ghazi Medals’ to 12 police officers over their exceptional performance in dealing with robberies, drug-trafficking and vagabonds. In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office here on Thursday, he awarded medals to DSP Bilal Ahmad, ASI Aashiq Ali, ASI Muhammad Imran Gill, Constable Khurram Shehzad, Saqib Razaq , Muhammad Nasir, Muhammad Nadeem, Mohsin Yousaf, Constable Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Nadeem, Rana Adnan Manzoor and Zubair Younis.

Names of the brave officers would be engraved on the Ghazi Wall of the Central Police Office. Usman Anwar said the police officers declared Ghazi were entitled of the best facilities and more measures will be taken to honour them.

Families of Ghazi officers specially participated in the ceremony. Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, AIG Discipline Asif Ameen Awan and other officers were also present.