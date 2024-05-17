IHC judge for law to award death for those involved in disappearances

ISLAMABAD - Judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani Thursday said that there should be a legislation to award death penalty to those who are involved in disappearance of people. Justice Kayani made the remarks while he was conducting hearing in the missing poet Ahmed Farhad case wherein his wife moved the court through lawyers Iman Mazari Advocate and Hadi Ali Chattha Advocate for recovery of her husband.

During the hearing, the judge said that the people are going missing who talk more about the missing persons’ whereabouts and the poet was picked up for talking about missing persons and it’s a shame because all people know who is doing what. SSP Operations Jameel Zafar and the petitioner’s counsels appeared before the court and informed the bench that Ahmed Farhad went missing from his Islamabad home two days ago.

SSP Operations Jameel Zafar said that he had met the wife of the missing person, as far as he knew, he was picked up from outside the house but the license plate numbers are not readable due to the darkness to trace the vehicle.

He said the FIA is still working on tracing the vehicle numbers. He added that they have written to all the IGs across the country and also to all secret agencies to know the whereabouts of Farhad. Zafar said that they have done geo-fencing and it would take some time as work on CDR and geo-fencing is yet to be done.

Lawyer Iman Mazari said that they have written in their petition regarding the secret agency.

Justice Kayani asked the SSP that whenever you write letters to these institutions, do you ever get any response? The SSP said frankly that there was never a positive response. Justice Kayani said that he has full faith in the police but the problem that lies with the police is that the police investigation does not go ahead after a certain limit. The public prosecutor said that those who were picked up came back saying that they went to Kagan.

Justice Kayani said that the unknown persons have such an ability that they can let the person memorize the lesson in 24 hours. He added that there should be a law having the death penalty in the case of missing persons.

He hoped that such a law like the Missing Persons Act would be enacted. He also said that the Home Secretary and the Defense Secretary are responsible for forced disappearances.

He continued that if necessary, he would summon the Prime Minister and if they do not take action against the kidnappers, they will be sent packing. He said that he had told the IG that if someone goes missing, the responsibility will be on him.

Later, he sought a report from the Interior Secretary on the next hearing and ordered that an officer of the Ministry of Defense should also appear and adjourned the hearing of the case till Monday.