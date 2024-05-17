IHC says it didn't stop authorities from blocking SIMs

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said on Friday the court did not stop authorities from blocking SIMs but barred them from taking action against a private company.

The Islamabad High Court conducted hearing of a petition against an injunction to stop action against a private company related to SIM blocking.

As the hearing started, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that media did not report court proceedings in a correct way.

The attorney general said Section 144 provided the complete information relating to tax. "One whose income will be less will obviously not apply, everything is also clear regarding NTN number."

Justice Farooq inquired whether those ordinary workers having a kiosk would be included in tax net? The attorney general replied, "Definitely they will not be issued notices by the FBR."

The chief justice inquired if somebody was not a taxpayer and his son or daughter was using the SIM in his name, then what would be done with them? "What will the poor man do who had not registered himself?

The attorney general replied, "No poor man will get FBR notice. Notices are being issued to non-filers from November 2023. If a person submits a reply or satisfies the FBR after the notice is issued, the SIM will be restored."