Integrated system to be evolved to promote investment: Aleem

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Investment Board, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that for the promotion of business and new investment in the country, a coordinated and integrated system will be evolved with the cooperation of the provinces so that protection to the investors could be ensured.

He added that consultation with the provinces will be done for legislation to be enacted at provincial level so that the investors can get a more satisfactory environment. Moreover, all the four provinces and their chief ministers will also be taken into confidence in this regard.

This was expressed by Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan while presiding over a high level meeting held on “Ease of Doing Business” organized by the Board of Investment. Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Ehsan Afzal besides federal secretaries and chairman SECP were also present in the meeting.

Federal Minister Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan said that Ease of Doing Business will provide a clear Road Map for the promotion of business in the country while its related proposals, legislation and other important issues will be finalized soon. He further said that the proposed investment and business promotion projects along with the timeline will be submitted to the Prime Minister for final approval. Federal Minister pointed out that it is our first responsibility to remove the defects of the existing system, institutions and procedures for which work has already been started rapidly in the right direction. He said that the business community should be facilitated on the pattern of developed countries for which problems being faced, particularly those in Special Economic Zones will be removed on a priority basis. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further said that now we have to adopt modern methods and increase the growth rate while in this regard hurdles should be removed avoiding routine style. In the meeting, the Federal Ministers expressed their satisfaction over the process on “Ease of Doing Business” and termed it as a right initiative at the right time. Senior officers of various Federal and Provincial Departments gave a briefing on their relevant issues and assured their immediate response as and when required.

Meanwhile, a video link meeting was held between the Federal Minister of Investment Board and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan and the Honorary Investment Consul of China, Mr. Lei, in which they discussed the current volume of trade between Pakistan and China and the possibility of increasing it.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that apart from bilateral trade in the region, China and Pakistan can help each other in the field of trade and especially through CPEC, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor can play an important role in this regard.