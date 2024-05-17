Jirga held to address problems of locals at Makeen

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - South Waziristan Upper administration, under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Ladha Tehsil Anees Ur Rehman, reaffirmed its commitment to promptly address citizen issues. This commitment was expressed during a Jirga convened with local elders at the Tehsil Complex in Makeen. The Assistant Commissioner emphasized that the district administration consistently takes measures to alleviate the challenges faced by citizens, with the Jirga serving as another proactive step in this direction.

The Jirga focused on various pressing matters confronting the community, including the encroachment of Makeen Bazar by shopkeepers, the functionality of Basic Health Units (BHUs), and the provision of Wi-Fi facilities at Makeen Bazar to serve the public. AC Anees Ur Rehman assured the elders of prompt action to address the highlighted issues, underscoring the administration’s dedication to resolving community concerns.

Furthermore, the Assistant Commissioner pledged to take effective measures to improve healthcare facilities in the area. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that BHUs operate efficiently to cater to the healthcare needs of the local populace. This proactive approach reflects the administration’s commitment to enhancing public services and addressing the welfare of citizens in South Waziristan Upper.