Friday, May 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Jirga held to address problems of locals at Makeen

APP
May 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -   South Waziristan Upper administration, under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Ladha Tehsil Anees Ur Rehman, reaffirmed its commitment to promptly address citizen issues. This commitment was expressed during a Jirga convened with local elders at the Tehsil Complex in Makeen. The Assistant Commissioner emphasized that the district administration consistently takes measures to alleviate the challenges faced by citizens, with the Jirga serving as another proactive step in this direction.

The Jirga focused on various pressing matters confronting the community, including the encroachment of Makeen Bazar by shopkeepers, the functionality of Basic Health Units (BHUs), and the provision of Wi-Fi facilities at Makeen Bazar to serve the public. AC Anees Ur Rehman assured the elders of prompt action to address the highlighted issues, underscoring the administration’s dedication to resolving community concerns.

China’s High Quality Development Model offers new opportunities for Pakistan: Amb Jiang Zaidong

Furthermore, the Assistant Commissioner pledged to take effective measures to improve healthcare facilities in the area. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that BHUs operate efficiently to cater to the healthcare needs of the local populace. This proactive approach reflects the administration’s commitment to enhancing public services and addressing the welfare of citizens in South Waziristan Upper.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1715923455.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024