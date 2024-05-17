Justice Muneeb to take oath as acting CJP as Justice Isa leaves for Azerbaijan tomorrow

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will visit Azerbaijan tomorrow (May 18) to attend the ECO Chief Justices Conference. During his visit till May 25, Justice Muneeb Akhtar will serve as the acting chief justice.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar will take the oath as the acting chief justice tomorrow. The oath-taking ceremony will be held in the Supreme Court Judges Block at 10:30am.

Justice Yahya Afridi will administer the oath to Justice Muneeb Akhtar. Before leaving for his foreign visit, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has returned the protocol.