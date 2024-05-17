The government of Pakistan has recently announced a four-year ‘education emergency’ to eradicate illiteracy from the country. About 26.2 million children in Pakistan are out of school, emphasizing that the educational crisis is a deep-rooted problem in the country. In addition to this, the country is suffering from another hapless problem: juvenile delinquency. As per Eurasian Review and Analysis, about 1,400 juveniles are in prison, and 20 percent of them are girls. Further exacerbating the situation is that 90 percent of them are awaiting trials.

Also, the country lacks rehabilitation centers and therapeutic facilities for them. The juvenile justice committee, created to handle the cases of juveniles, is dysfunctional even after 5 years of passing the legislation. The current juvenile justice system is cumbersome and prone to procedural bottlenecks. Thus, there is a dire need to take action to solve this problem. Otherwise, these juveniles will turn into adult criminals.

As said, ‘It is time that civilized peoples realized that prevention is more profitable than punishment and that the home is the incubator either of children of high character or of criminals.’

MARIA ZULFIQAR,

Islamabad.