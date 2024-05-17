Karachi administration working to simplify domicile issuance process: Commissioner

KARACHI - Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi announced on Thursday that Karachi administration was working to simplify the process of issuing domicile for citizens. He emphasized that the administration is working with aim to eliminate delay in obtaining domicile. He made these remarks during inauguration of the Digital Domicile Desk at the office of Deputy Commissioner Korangi. Commissioner Hassan Naqvi sought feedback from applicants present on the occasion about the current facility.

He stated that digital domicile issuance would be implemented across the districts, replacing the traditional procedure. Hassan Naqvi highlighted that efforts are underway to make the domicile issuance system online throughout Karachi. Deputy Commissioner Korangi Jawad Muzaffar provided a comprehensive briefing on the domicile issuance process to the Commissioner. The Commissioner inspected the domicile desk and engaged with the citizens. He was informed that multiple counters have been established at the domicile desk. At the first counter, the government fee challan for the domicile is submitted. The second counter issues a number, and at the third counter, necessary documents such as CNIC, educational certificates, and utility bills for proof of residence are scanned. A modern process has been adopted wherein every applicant’s photograph and document records are permanently saved, and the issued domicile includes a QR code for instant verification.

Deputy Commissioner Jawad Muzaffar also mentioned that efforts are being made to ensure applicants not to visit the DC office and that the domiciles would be delivered directly to their doorstep.

Later, a meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, chaired by Commissioner Karachi, to review efforts to enhance civic amenities in the district, remove traffic-obstructing, encroachments, improve cleanliness, clear construction debris, prevent illegal parking, and enforce government tariffs on goods and commodities. Additional Deputy Commissioner in charge of the Domicile Department Abdul Hameed Jagirani and Assistant Commissioners were also present in the meeting.