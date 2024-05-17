Friday, May 17, 2024
KP CM leads meeting to address power outages

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 17, 2024
Peshawar   -   A high-level meeting concerning prolonged power outages in the province was convened with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur presiding, held at the Chief Minister’s House on Thursday. Attendees included Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, IG Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Chief Executive Officer PESCO Akhtar Hameed, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud, and other pertinent officials.

In response to the pressing issue of frequent power cuts, it was unanimously agreed upon in the meeting to devise a new schedule aimed at diminishing the duration of electricity load shedding across the province. Under the newly ratified schedule, areas currently enduring 22 hours of load shedding daily will see a reduction to 18 hours, while those facing 18 hours of load shedding will have it trimmed to 14 hours a day.

To ensure the effective implementation of the revised load shedding schedule, the chief minister directed PESCO authorities to promptly formulate a mechanism in collaboration with the chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He emphasized the importance of disseminating the new schedule to all Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers province-wide for vigilant monitoring and enforcement.

Expressing a zero-tolerance policy towards deviations from the agreed schedule, the chief minister mandated that any instance of load shedding beyond the stipulated time on a grid should result in lodging an FIR against the responsible Executive Engineer of PESCO. Furthermore, he expressed readiness to engage with the federal government to address electricity-related challenges in the province, emphasizing the imperative of providing immediate relief to the populace from power shortages.

CM Ali Amin Gandapur underscored the escalating grievances caused by the surge in electricity prices coupled with the persistent inadequacies in supply and infrastructure.

He lamented the burden placed on the common citizens due to line losses, attributing responsibility to the federal government and PESCO.

He reiterated the provincial government’s willingness to collaborate with the federal authorities on issues concerning metering and arrears recovery, inviting the federal minister for power division to discuss pertinent matters at the Chief Minister’s House.

