KP Food Authority takes action against adulteration mafia

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority took action against the adulteration mafia in different districts across the province, a spokesman of Food Department said on Thursday.

Food safety teams raided food businesses in Swabi, Mardan, and Lower Dir districts, the Food Authority Spokesman said. A total of 1,000 liters of fake drinks were seized from a warehouse in Swabi, Jalsai, the spokesperson said.

Likewise, 50 liters of fake drinks were confiscated from a wholesaler in Takhtbhai under Mardan, mislabeled cold drinks from a shop, and prohibited items seized from another shop, the spokesman mentioned. The food officials conducted inspections of various hotels, juice shops, tandoors, and general stores in Malakand University canteen and market, the spokeswoman stated.

More than 65 liters of expired drinks were found in a shop and destroyed on the spot, the spokesman said, adding, “Fines were imposed for violations of hygiene rules, and improvement notices were also issued.”

Shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on overcharging

The district administration in Peshawar has taken decisive action against price gouging and non-compliance with official rate lists by apprehending 181 shopkeepers. This move is part of an ongoing crackdown on profiteers and hoarders within the provincial capital. Market inspections were extensively conducted across various areas, including GT Road, Circular Road, Charsadda Road, Dalazak Road, Hayatabad, University Road, Gulbahar, Paharipura, and Kohat Road. Alongside, 94 shopkeepers received warnings for their violation of the official rate list.

During the operation, the focus was on addressing profiteering and the failure to display the official price list. Consequently, 181 shopkeepers were arrested for these offenses, while an additional 94 were cautioned to rectify their practices. The arrested individuals encompassed various sectors, including butchers, bakers, and fruit and vegetable vendors.

The district administration’s proactive stance underscores its commitment to curbing profiteering and hoarding, aiming to ensure the availability of commodities at the official rate list. This crackdown signifies a resolute effort to uphold consumer rights and maintain price stability across Peshawar’s markets.