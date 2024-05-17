KPRA continues crackdown against non-compliant hotels

PESHAWAR - In a continued effort to enhance tax compliance and deter tax evasion, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) intensified its enforcement drive across the province. Under the directives of DG KPRA Fouzia Iqbal, raids were conducted on business premises of non-compliant taxpayers in Peshawar and Mardan.

A team from KPRA Peshawar, led by Assistant Collector Khalid Mansoor and including Assistant Collectors Roohullah Khan and Shahnawaz Khan, along with Inspectors Muhammad Afzal Abid and Auditors Hadi Hussain Bangash and Sikandar Hayat, conducted raids on three prominent restaurants and an ice cream shop situated on University Road. Subsequently, their records were confiscated.

Simultaneously, KPRA teams in Mardan and Malakand Region, headed by Deputy Collector Mohammed Hassan Khan and including Assistant Director Kashif Ahmed, Assistant Collector Mehran Ahmed, and Inspector Abdul Waheed, confiscated the records of a non-compliant restaurant in Mardan.

Despite prior notices served by KPRA, the targeted businesses did not respond, leading to the enforcement measures. DG KPRA Fouzia Iqbal expressed concern over persistent non-compliance from restaurants and hotels across the province. She emphasized that such measures were necessary to ensure tax compliance and deter evasion.

In response, DG KPRA issued a stern warning, stating that non-compliant businesses risked having their records confiscated, bank accounts attached, and businesses sealed if they continued to evade taxes.

She urged all registered persons to promptly settle their tax liabilities to avoid such stringent actions from KPRA.