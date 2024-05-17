Friday, May 17, 2024
LHC bins plea against Dar's appointment as DPM

LHC bins plea against Dar’s appointment as DPM
Agencies
May 17, 2024
LAHORE   -   The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as the deputy prime minister, declaring it as not maintainable. Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan announced the reserved verdict on a petition, filed by Ashba Kamran Advocate. The court had reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the petition after initial hearing. The petitioner had submitted that there was no post of deputy prime minister in the constitution, but the foreign minister had been appointed as deputy prime minister in violation of the constitution. The petitioner had requested to set aside the appointment of FM Ishaq Dar as the deputy prime minister. However, the court rejected the plea as non-maintainable.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1715906900.jpg

