Friday, May 17, 2024
LHC chief justice orders to submit report on appointment of judges in three weeks

Web Desk
6:53 PM | May 17, 2024
National

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan on Friday remarked during the hearing on a request to transfer cases from Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court to another court that had the judges been appointed according to the law, the issue would not have arisen.

The chief justice observed that under which provision of the law he would give the names of judges to the government. He remarked that the government should not make illegal demands to him and cooperate with judiciary.

Members of a committee formed by the government for appointing judges Marriyum Aurangzeb, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and others appeared in the court. Punjab Law Minister Soheb Ahmed also appeared before the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court.

The public prosecutor informed the court that the government had written letters to the registrar for appointment of judges in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Faisalabad. It had sent three names for appointment in Gujranwala ATC and labour courts, according to the law.

