M Alam wins 2nd President PGA Golf Championship

LAHORE - Muhammed Alam, representing Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club, stood out, clinching both distinction and title-winning prestige in the 2nd President Punjab Golf Association Open Golf Championship, sponsored by the Gourmet Group, here at par-72 Defence Raya Golf Course. In a showdown against golfing giants like Ahmed Baig and Muhammed Shabbir, Alam showcased his burgeoning talent, securing a significant leap to the winner’s podium. He displayed dominance in the initial rounds, maintaining his prowess throughout the tournament. Unlike many champions who falter under pressure on the final day, Alam exhibited remarkable composure, securing his victory with a rock-solid performance in the closing stages. Starting the final round with a five-stroke lead over the renowned Ahmed Baig, Alam maintained control despite Baig’s strong challenge. With a decisive putt on the 18th hole, he sealed his triumph, finishing with an aggregate score of 204, twelve under par, compared to Baig’s 205, eleven under par. While Ahmed Baig of Royal Palm didn’t clinch the top spot, his outstanding performance remained a highlight of the event, with impressive scores of 65, 71, and 69 over three rounds.Other notable professionals included M Shahzad of Lahore Garrison, securing third place with a three-round aggregate score of 215, followed by M Zubair of Karachi Golf Club in fourth place with 216. Bracketed at 217 were M Shabbir of Margalla Greens, Talat Ijaz of Gymkhana, Abdul Zahoor of Multan, and Shahid Javed of Gymkhana. In the senior professionals’ category, M Tariq of Islamabad emerged victorious, with M Naseer of Defence Raya as the runner-up and M Akram of Gymkhana securing third place. Shahbaz Ali of Lahore Garrison claimed the title in the junior professionals’ division.Among the invitational winners, Muhammed Abid led the gross category, followed by Shahid Abbas in second place and Hamid Asadullah in third. Saeedul Haseeb took the first prize in the net category.

The championship concluded with the top performers receiving their awards from Lt Gen Abdul Aziz, President of the Punjab Golf Association, along with Brig Ayaz Masood and Ali Mehdi representing Gourmet.