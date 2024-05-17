Malakand region trials begin for inter-region games

SWAT - Trials for both boys and girls in the Malakand Region will commence from May 20 at various locations across the region to select teams for the upcoming Inter-Region Games in Peshawar from May 28, 2024, as confirmed by Regional Sports Officer Muhammad Tariq Khan.

Addressing the media, Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Muhammad Tariq Khan stated that a detailed meeting was held with the District Sports Officers from Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Buner, Shangla, Malakand, Bajaur, and Swat in the Malakand region.

To identify talent in all nine districts of the Malakand Region, including Chitral, trials will be conducted in various sports.

Chitral’s male and female trials are scheduled for May 23, 2024, with predetermined venues.

Female trials in Chitral will take place at Govt Girls Degree College, encompassing games like badminton, squash, table tennis, cricket, volleyball, hockey, judo, athletics, and taekwondo. Meanwhile, all-female games trials in Swat will occur at the Officer Club near Grassy Ground Swat, with specific venues allocated for different sports.

Male trials for football, cricket, badminton, table tennis, athletics, and volleyball in Chitral will be held at designated locations. In total, approximately 1800 players will compete for top honors in the Inter-Region U23 Games in Peshawar.

The Directorate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has tasked the officials with identifying talented players and ensuring equal opportunities for male and female athletes from the Malakand Region.

The eligibility cutoff date for participants is June 1, 2001. Male athletes under the age of 23 are invited to participate in various sports trials, and female players are encouraged to join as well.

Selected players will receive kits, shoes, and TA/DA from the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, TA & DA will not be provided during the trials. Post-trial camps will be organized for all male and female athletes.