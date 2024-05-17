New IHC bench to hear Tyrian case on May 21

The Islamabad High Court has scheduled a hearing for the Tyrian case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan after one year.

The Islamabad High Court has constituted a new larger bench, headed by Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, to hear the Tyrian case. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz will also be part of the bench, which will hear the case on May 21.

It is noteworthy that the previous bench, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, which included Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, had been dissolved.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir had uploaded their decision, declaring the Tyrian case inadmissible, without consulting the chief justice.

However, since the decision was not issued with the Chief Justice's signature, an order for inquiry into the matter was made, and the Chief Justice's office removed the two judges' decision from the website and announced the formation of a new bench in a press release.