Nikah Khawan warned of action over underage marriages

SARGODHA - The registration of Nikah Khawan involved in underage marriages would be canceled, and legal action would be taken against those involved in underage marriages.

This was stated by Local Government Deputy Director Babar Shehzad Ranjha during his visit to the union council office in Istaqlal Abad Colony, here on Thursday.

He said that underage marriage not only cause societal and domestic issues, but it is also strictly prohibited in religion. Babar Ranjha said that discouraging such practices was an urgent need of the hour, and strict adherence to government guidelines would be ensured in this regard.

The deputy director said that Nikkah Khawan, while considering other matters, should also play their role in preventing underage marriages and run special awareness campaigns to educate people.

11 criminals arrested

Sargodha police on Thursday arrested 11 criminals across the district.

Police said that the teams raided at various localities and held— Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat ,Nouman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.6 kg hashish,1.3- kg heroin,345 liters liquor ,12 pistols,04 guns,235 bullets,333 empty bottles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was under way.

Sargodha RPO holds open court

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui held an open court at his office, here on Thursday. He listened to the public grievances and issued on-the-spot orders for early resolution of the same.

He directed the police officers to utilise all resources for provision of justice to citizens at their doorsteps.

Siddiqui said the basic purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice and early resolution of public grievances. The provision of justice was top priority of the Police Department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

A large number of people and police officers attended the open court.