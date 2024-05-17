Opposition calls for equal distribution of resources

LAHORE - The Opposition in Punjab Assembly Thursday called for equal distribution of resources among all districts after the transport minister announced the government’s plan to operate 27 electric buses in Lahore and hybrid buses in other cities.

During the Question Hour, Transport Minister Bilal Akbar informed the House that electric and hybrid buses will start operating in Lahore and other cities this November and December this year. He stated that 27 electric buses will be on the roads in Lahore this year. Traffic issues were also discussed in the assembly with several attention notices criticizing the performance of the police regarding law and order. He added that the public transport system has been introduced not only in Lahore but also in other major cities of Punjab.

The Opposition accused the government of spending all the provincial finance award money on Lahore.Opposition member Brigadier (Retired) Mushtaq Ahmad claimed that all cities except Lahore were deprived of transport facilities and that all the provincial finance award funds were being spent on Lahore. Opposition member Rana Aftab remarked that although the government was introducing a transport policy, all major cities still suffered from traffic jams.

There was also a heated exchange of words between the Transport Minister and Oppositions’ Ejaz Shafi in the House. The opposition member said that they had suffered greatly for the past three years, while the minister responded that the system had been running for forty years but collapsed in the opposition’s three years. Also, multiple call attention notices from opposition members Owais Warraich, Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan and Hafiz Farhat Abbas expressed concerns about police performance. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman presented the annual reports of the Punjab Information Commission and Punjab Public Service Commission in the House. After completion of the agenda, Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Chanar adjourned the session until 2 PM on Friday.