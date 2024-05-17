Pakistan, China agree on more investment in CPEC, peace in region: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Friday that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had useful meetings with Chinese officials during his visit to China.

Both countries agreed on peace in the region and investment. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told the weekly news briefing that various investment issues including CPEC were discussed in the meetings of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Discussions were also held regarding work on the second part of CPEC. Various issues including regional peace and stability were discussed.

The Foreign Office said that during meetings of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar with the Chinese authorities, both sides expressed their resolve to curb terrorism and eliminate forces that sabotaged peace.

She said India was involved in human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and Indian forces were continuing their aggression in the occupied valley. The international community should take notice of the ongoing Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.

Baloch further said series of attacks on Palestinians in Gaza must be stopped forthwith. She said, "Pakistan welcomes the General Assembly resolution on Palestine's permanent membership in the United Nations," she added.