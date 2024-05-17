Pakistan enjoys longstanding relations with Russia: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday has said that Pakistan enjoyed longstanding relations with Russia and committed to enhancing these ties by expanding cooperation across various areas, particularly at parliamentary front.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Albert Khorev, who called on him at the Parliament House. Highlighting the significance of parliamentary cooperation, Speaker Sadiq underscored that parliamentary diplomacy had historically played a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral relations. He emphasized the continuous exchange and collaboration between the two parliaments through parliamentary friendship groups and high-level exchanges as avenues to foster mutual learning and benefit from each other’s experiences.

While recalling initiatives to strengthen parliament-to-parliament ties during his previous tenures as Speaker, he mentioned organizing the first Speakers’ conference of six countries in Pakistan. The conference, attended by his counterparts from Afghanistan, Iran, China, Turkiye, and Russia, proved pivotal in attending certain issues of mutual concern. He also mentioned of having the privilege to serve as Convener of the Pakistan-Russia parliamentary friendship group, during the 15th National Assembly of Pakistan.

The Ambassador congratulated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on his re-election as Speaker and extended best wishes for his success. He acknowledged the Speaker’s significant contributions to strengthening Pak-Russia relations and also assured of continued cooperation to further solidify bilateral ties. Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah extended warm felicitations to Mr. Faisal Karim Kundi on his appointment as Governor Kyber PakhtunKhwa.