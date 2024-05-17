Friday, May 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan ready to enhance defence ties with Iraq: Kh Asif

Pakistan ready to enhance defence ties with Iraq: Kh Asif
Our Staff Reporter
May 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Minister for Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Iraq and wishes to expand cooperation in all fields of mutual interests, especially in defence.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with the Ambassador of Iraq, Hamid Abbas Lafta, who called on him here on Thursday. The minister said that both countries should work closely to share their experiences and build the capacities of their Armed Forces. He said that Pakistan strongly supports the sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity of Iraq.

“Pakistan has developed the best training facilities and infrastructure for its armed forces.

Numerous foreign countries are availing these facilities, especially the training related to counter-terrorism,” Khawaja said. The minister encouraged the visiting dignitary to avail of more training facilities in Pakistan.

Sindh’s livestock, dairy sector shows ‘impressive growth’

The visiting ambassador conveyed and reaffirmed the commitment of the people and the government of Iraq to work closely with Pakistan and further strengthen their bilateral relations, especially in the field of defence.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1715835907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024