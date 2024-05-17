Pakistan, UK resolve to enhance coordination on arms control

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United Kingdom have expressed their commitment to further enhance coordination on multilateral fora on matters relating to arms control, disarmament & non-proliferation. The commitment was expressed during the 6th Round of Pakistan –UK Dialogue on Arms Control & Non-Proliferation held here on Wednesday (May 15), a press release issued by the Foreign Office said on Thursday. Additional Foreign Secretary (Arms Control & Disarmament), Ambassador Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, and Director, Defence and International Security at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), United Kingdom, Ambassador Stephen Lillie, led their respective delegations. A broad spectrum of topics relating to arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation came under discussion during the dialogue. Both sides also shared their perspectives on issues concerning global and regional security, new and emerging technologies, including the military use of artificial intelligence and the peaceful applications of nuclear technology.