Friday, May 17, 2024
Past in Perspective

There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.” –Vladimir Lenin

Past in Perspective
May 17, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Treaty of Tordesillas was an agreement between Portugal and Spain brokered by the Pope, dividing newly discovered lands outside Europe into separate spheres of influence. This division shaped the colonization of the Americas and Africa, as Portugal gained control over Brazil and Spain expanded its empire across much of the Americas. The treaty laid the groundwork for centuries of colonial rule, exploitation, and cultural exchange, shaping the demographics, languages, and economies of the Americas and Africa. Its legacy continues to influence geopolitical relations and cultural dynamics in these regions to this day.

