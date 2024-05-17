PFF NC chairman, members attend 34th AFC Congress

LAHORE - Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) Chairman Haroon Malik, alongside NC members Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Saud Hashimi, represented the PFF at the 34th Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday.

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino graced the event as the chief guest.Addressing the 34th Congress, AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa reiterated his steadfast support for the Palestine Football Association (PFA), which garnered full endorsement from the 47-member Congress – a moment of silence honored the lives lost in Palestine.

On the sidelines, leading the Pakistani delegation, NC Chairman Haroon Malik held discussions with FIFA and AFC officials, updating them on the progress towards the PFF elections. The FIFA and AFC officials expressed satisfaction with the advancement being made by the Pakistan Football Federation regarding transparently conducting the PFF elections. The PFF delegation was also engaged in dialogues with officials from Saudi Arabia and Qatar and also held fruitful discussions with representatives from several countries including Palestine, Syria and Afghanistan.