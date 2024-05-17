Friday, May 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PFF NC chairman, members attend 34th AFC Congress

PFF NC chairman, members attend 34th AFC Congress
Our Staff Reporter
May 17, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) Chairman Haroon Malik, alongside NC members Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Saud Hashimi, represented the PFF at the 34th Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday.

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino graced the event as the chief guest.Addressing the 34th Congress, AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa reiterated his steadfast support for the Palestine Football Association (PFA), which garnered full endorsement from the 47-member Congress – a moment of silence honored the lives lost in Palestine.

On the sidelines, leading the Pakistani delegation, NC Chairman Haroon Malik held discussions with FIFA and AFC officials, updating them on the progress towards the PFF elections. The FIFA and AFC officials expressed satisfaction with the advancement being made by the Pakistan Football Federation regarding transparently conducting the PFF elections. The PFF delegation was also engaged in dialogues with officials from Saudi Arabia and Qatar and also held fruitful discussions with representatives from several countries including Palestine, Syria and Afghanistan.

Grant/extension of generation licences to outdated, inefficient plants by Nepra a horrible crime: Report

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1715835907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024