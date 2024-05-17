KARACHI - Philip Morris International (PMI) has released its fifth annual Integrated Report, which outlines the company’s ongoing work to advance toward its 2025 Roadmap goals, with the primary focus on addressing the health impacts of the company’s products.

The 2023 Integrated Report highlights PMI’s continued expansion of smoke-free alternatives in markets worldwide including Pakistan, as well as social and environmental programs deployed with and in parallel to these products—including the deployment of responsible marketing and sales practices and efforts to reduce post-consumer waste. Further, PMI reports its progress toward fostering an empowered and inclusive workplace, improving the quality of life of people in its supply chain, decarbonizing its operations and value chain, and preserving nature and biodiversity.

“2023 was a year marked by unity, determination, and a continued commitment to our vision of a smoke-free future,” said Jacek Olczak, CEO of Philip Morris International. “As we encounter new challenges, our people’s enduring resilience, exceptional talent, and depth of purpose ensure we are well-equipped to continue our journey—pursuing progress, embracing innovation, and fostering sustainability.”

PMI’s supply chain sustainability efforts include water stewardship certification, aiming to optimize 25 million m3 of water by 2033. The “Laser Land Leveler” project, which entailsusing laser technology to enhance traditional land leveling, contributes to this goal. We also prioritize employee well-being through various initiatives such asenhanced medical entitlements and one medical plan for all employees.

“At PMPKL, we believe that openness drives positive transformation, and PMI’s Integrated Report embodies company’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of governance and sustainability,” stated Uroos Ahmed, Head of Communication, at PMPKL. “We are proud to share our triumphs, learnings, and bold ambitions as we strive to create lasting value for our stakeholders and make a meaningful impact on the communities, we operate in.”

PMI’s sustainability strategy addresses two distinct forms of topics: those related to its products (what the company produces), which are part of the “Product Impact” pillar, and those related to its business operations (how the company produces), which are part of the “Operational Impact” pillar.