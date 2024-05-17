PML-N leader warns of consequences for those invading Islamabad

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a senior figure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), warned that anyone contemplating an invasion of Islamabad would face repercussions.

Speaking to media, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry questioned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister's legitimacy in discussing the invasion of Islamabad.

Chaudhry asserts that the Pakistan Muslim League-N advocates for constructive politics and believes that dialogue is the sole means to address any political issue.

He stressed the need to discontinue the practice of vilifying institutions.

The PML-N leader emphasised that engaging in dialogue should not be interpreted as a sign of weakness by the ruling coalition.