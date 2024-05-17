Friday, May 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N leader warns of consequences for those invading Islamabad

PML-N leader warns of consequences for those invading Islamabad
Web Desk
12:44 AM | May 17, 2024
National

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a senior figure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), warned that anyone contemplating an invasion of Islamabad would face repercussions.

Speaking to media, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry questioned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister's legitimacy in discussing the invasion of Islamabad.  

Chaudhry asserts that the Pakistan Muslim League-N advocates for constructive politics and believes that dialogue is the sole means to address any political issue. 

He stressed the need to discontinue the practice of vilifying institutions. 

The PML-N leader emphasised that engaging in dialogue should not be interpreted as a sign of weakness by the ruling coalition.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1715835907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024