Police carry out search, combing operation in Khanna

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Police conducted a search and combing operation at the Khanna police station jurisdiction, a public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that, following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens. Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Khanna police station jurisdiction by Islamabad Police teams.

During the search and combing operation, 65 suspicious persons and 150 houses, were thoroughly checked, while 14 suspicious individuals were shifted to the police station for further verification purposes. The search and combing operations were conducted to heighten security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with the police during the checking. Also, Islamabad Police has launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” tehreek to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs. He said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended four drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered a huge cache of drugs from their possession. Following these directions, the Tarnol police team arrested a lady accused namely Shahnaz Begum and recovered 520 gram Ice from his possession. Similarly, the Kirpa police team arrested three accused namely Asif, Muhammad Waqas and Usman and recovered 1,070 gram hashish and 33 gram Ice from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.