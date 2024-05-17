Friday, May 17, 2024
Policeman among two injured in firing during raid on suspects

Web Desk
11:43 PM | May 17, 2024
National

A police constable and a passerby were injured when a team came under fire during a raid in Sheranwala. 

The injured policeman was identified as Umair Ishaq whereas the identity of the passerby could not be ascertained. 

On information, police higher-ups reached the spot and started investigation. 

Police cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the arrest of suspects who escaped after firing.

Police took footage of CCTV cameras to trace criminals.

The policeman was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

Web Desk

National

