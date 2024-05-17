Friday, May 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Population control urged amid resource imbalance

Our Staff Reporter
May 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mardan   -   The growing population poses a significant challenge, according to District Population Welfare Officer Nosherawn Khattak. He emphasized the necessity of controlling population growth to address the imbalance between population and resources. Khattak conveyed these sentiments during a one-day seminar titled “Balance of Population and Resources,” held in collaboration with UNFPA at the press club.

Special guest Bashir Adil, President of the Mardan Press Club, and other officials including Deputy District Officer Khalid Usman and Tehsil Officer Takhtbhai Shahid Ali attended the event.

The seminar aimed to raise awareness among youth regarding family planning and resource management before marriage.

Khattak highlighted the availability of reproductive health centers and welfare facilities across the district, emphasizing the safety and guidance provided to married couples. Adil stressed the importance of population control in the face of economic and energy crises, calling for collective efforts from scholars, media, and civil society.

China’s High Quality Development Model offers new opportunities for Pakistan: Amb Jiang Zaidong

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1715923455.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024