Population control urged amid resource imbalance

Mardan - The growing population poses a significant challenge, according to District Population Welfare Officer Nosherawn Khattak. He emphasized the necessity of controlling population growth to address the imbalance between population and resources. Khattak conveyed these sentiments during a one-day seminar titled “Balance of Population and Resources,” held in collaboration with UNFPA at the press club.

Special guest Bashir Adil, President of the Mardan Press Club, and other officials including Deputy District Officer Khalid Usman and Tehsil Officer Takhtbhai Shahid Ali attended the event.

The seminar aimed to raise awareness among youth regarding family planning and resource management before marriage.

Khattak highlighted the availability of reproductive health centers and welfare facilities across the district, emphasizing the safety and guidance provided to married couples. Adil stressed the importance of population control in the face of economic and energy crises, calling for collective efforts from scholars, media, and civil society.