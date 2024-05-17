President Zardari felicitates Kundi on assuming KP governor role

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday felicitated Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming charge as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor.

The president directed the KP governor to work in the public interest.

Faisal Karim Kundi, an old loyalist of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), recently took oath as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Governor House in Peshawar.

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim administered the oath to Faisal Karim Kundi at a ceremony attended by the KP officials and a number of PPP workers.

Kundi is considered very close to party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and currently holds the position of PPP’s central information secretary. He is also a member of the central executive committee of the party.