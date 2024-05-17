Friday, May 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President Zardari felicitates Kundi on assuming KP governor role

President Zardari felicitates Kundi on assuming KP governor role
Web Desk
12:41 AM | May 17, 2024
National

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday felicitated Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming charge as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor. 

The president directed the KP governor to work in the public interest. 

Faisal Karim Kundi, an old loyalist of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), recently took oath as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Governor House in Peshawar. 

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim administered the oath to Faisal Karim Kundi at a ceremony attended by the KP officials and a number of PPP workers. 

Kundi is considered very close to party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and currently holds the position of PPP’s central information secretary. He is also a member of the central executive committee of the party. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1715835907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024