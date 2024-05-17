PTI founder ‘launched to harm’ Pakistan: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI - Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder launched a campaign to harm the country. Addressing an event in Karachi, Memon stated: “Israel talks about the violation of human rights in Pakistan. Israel, which is involved in the genocide of the Palestinians, is supporting the PTI founder. Israel has funded the PTI founder for the elections.” “The PTI founder was made victorious through the worst rigging in the 2018 general elections. The PTV, parliament, and police officials were attacked,” he said.

“The entire country was closed due to a 126-day protest,” Memon said.

Memon took a dig at the PTI founder, saying, “The PTI founder had always embraced the politics of anarchy.” Speaking about the law and order situation in Sindh, Memon said: “The Sindh government is serious about the law and order situation in the province. Everybody is on one page in terms of maintaining peace in Sindh.” Sharjeel Memon on warpath against PTI. Few days back, Memon fired a broadside at the PTI.

Expressing his thoughts, Memon asserted: “The PTI is launching a smear campaign against the institutions. The PTI had been involved in terrorism on social media.”

Memon said: “The PTI does not want to hold negotiations, but it is pleading for the deal, but the institutions are not ready for the deal.”

“All the groups within the PTI have their own narrative. During the last one and a half years, every group of the PTI has been requesting the deal,” he added. Memon questioned, “How can those who launched campaigns against the institutions talk about the negotiations?”

Meanwhile, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday inaugurated the Orange Line Extension, integrating the Orange Line and Green Line Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) systems in Karachi.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony at Orange Line Depot in Orangi Town, Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also holds portfolios of Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Contral and Information, said that the Sindh Government had integrated the Orange Line and Green Line bus systems to facilitate the people of Karachi.

He said now all the Orange Line buses would travel to the Green Line Board Office Station, from where their passengers could take the pedestrian bridge to board the Green Line buses. Similarly, the passengers after disembarking from the Green Line buses could board the Orange Line buses for travel to Orangi, he added.

Memon said that the Sindh Government was following the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party’ leadership serving the people.The Transport Department was planning new schemes for the people so that they could travel with ease, he added.

He said that automatic fare payment cards system would be fully operational within a month.

Memon appreciated the Federal Government for decreasing the petrol prices, which, he said, would provide direct relief to the people. He, however, mentioned that the Sindh Government did not raise the fares of the People’s Bus Service despite raise in the petroleum prices previously.

He said that the government was taking steps for maintaining law and order, besides eradication of the drugs in the province. Several groups of drug dealers had been apprehended, he added. The senior minister said the PPP had always backed independence of judiciary and would continue to do so.