PTI leaders grill Punjab govt over injustice with farmers

Former National Assembly speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that the Punjab government should resolve the issues of farmers instead of making TikTok videos.

The opposition on Friday staged protest demonstration outside the Parliament House to show solidarity with the farmers.

Barrister Gohar, Sahibzada Hamid Raza and other leaders from the opposition benches participated in the protest.

Addressing the press conference, PTI leaders said that the farmers were arrested in Faisalabad when they met them.

“The farmers in Punjab don’t have amount for the next crop and the government isn’t procuring their wheat,” Sahibzada Hamid Raza said.