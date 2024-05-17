Friday, May 17, 2024
Punjab announces new timings for schools due to soaring temperature

Punjab announces new timings for schools due to soaring temperature
Web Desk
8:15 PM | May 17, 2024
Amidst soaring temperatures affecting various parts of the country, to safeguard students and faculty from the intense heat, the department has revised school timings. Under the new schedule, schools will operate from 7:00 am to 11:30 am until Thursday, with classes concluding at 10:30 am on Fridays.

Additionally, the Meteorological Office has warned of impending heatwave conditions, particularly in Punjab and Sindh, starting from May 21. These conditions are expected to escalate to severe levels from May 23 to 27.

Temperatures are projected to rise 4 to 6°C above normal in Sindh and Punjab from May 21 to 23, and by 6 to 8°C from May 23 to 27. Similar conditions are anticipated in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan during the same period.
 
 

