Punjab govt to introduce electric, hybrid buses in Lahore in year end

The Punjab government has announced its plan to introduce hybrid and electric buses in Lahore, the provincial capital, and other cities in year end.

This announcement was made during a session of the Punjab Assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Chanar on Thursday.

Transport Minister Bilal Akbar revealed that Lahore was slated to receive 27 electric buses, while other cities will be provided with hybrid buses.

However, opposition members expressed concerns regarding the allocation of buses exclusively to Lahore.

Brig. (R) Mushtaq Ahmed highlighted that other cities in Punjab were being neglected in terms of transportation facilities, with all provincial financial resources seemingly concentrated in Lahore.

Rana Aftab, another opposition member, voiced concerns about traffic congestion in metropolitan areas, emphasizing that while the government was introducing buses, attention should also be given to improving traffic systems.

During the session, other opposition members in the Punjab Assembly, including Awais Virk, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, and Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan, raised issues regarding police performance through various notices.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman presented the annual reports of the Punjab Information Commission and the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

Following the completion of the agenda, Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal adjourned the session until Friday at 2 pm.