Friday, May 17, 2024
Rangers arrest most wanted criminal

APP
May 17, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a coordinated intelligence-based operation, arrested a highly wanted suspect from the Sammo Goth area of Karachi.  The suspect, identified as Nasir alias Chipu, was involved in numerous street crimes, a spokesman for Rangers said on Thursday. During the arrest, authorities recovered a 30-bore pistol and ammunition from his possession. Nasir also confessed to participating in an attack on a Rangers mobile unit in 2021. He has a prior history of imprisonment. Efforts are ongoing to capture his accomplices. The arrested suspect, along with the seized weapons and ammunition, has been handed over to the police for further legal action.

