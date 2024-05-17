Reference ceremony honoring Wajahat Latif, Zulfiqar Qureshi held at NPB

ISLAMABAD - A heartfelt reference ceremony in loving memory of esteemed police officers Wajahat Latif and Zulfiqar Qureshi was held today at the National Police Bureau (NPB) at 11 AM. The event, organized by the AFIGP and NPB, was attended by a distinguished gathering of officers, family members, and colleagues who came to pay tribute to the late Inspector Generals.

The ceremony was a poignant reminder of the legacy left by these officers, with attendees sharing memories and accolades. The event underscored the importance of honoring those who have dedicated their lives to public service and the continuing need to recognize their sacrifices.

Afzal Ali Shigri, President AFIGP in his address, highlighted the invaluable contributions of Wajahat Latif and Zulfiqar Qureshi to the police service of Pakistan. He reflected on their exemplary careers and the indelible impact they had on law enforcement and community safety. Shigri also paid tribute to the vanishing generation of Sardah-trained officers, whose dedication and service have been pillars of strength for the police force

Another highlight of the event was the presence of Samia Raoof Ali, daughter of Sahibzada Raoof, who shared her cherished moments and joy with the late officers, reflecting on the personal bond her family shared with them

Notable attendees included Muhammad Tahir, Abdul Qadir Haye, M. Aziz Khan, Parvez Ahmad Butt, M. Khalid Qureshi, Shahid Nadeem Baloch, C.K. Chachar, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, Ammar Ali Qureshi, Col. Karrar Ali Qureshi, Afzal Ali Shigri, Dr. Shoaib Suddle, Ehsan Sadiq, Samia Raoof Ali, Ishaque Jahangir, Dr. Mujeeb ur Rehman Khan, Tariq Khan Khilji, Saud Gohar, Anum Sher, Zainab Ayub, Aziz ur Rehman, Helena Iqbal Saeed, Sultan Azam Temuri, Kamal uddin Tipu, Syed Irshad Hussain, Raouf Ahmed Bhatti, Moeen Jan Naim, M. Shoaib Khurram Janbaz, Umar Riaz, Shamim Ahmad Khan, Ammar Jaffri, Sahibzada Mansoor Ali, Moazzam Jah Ansari (online), Tariq Masood Khosa (online), and Syed Ibne Hussain (online).

The gathering positively was both a celebration of the lives of Wajahat Latif and Zulfiqar Qureshi and an affirmation of the values they upheld – commitment, integrity, and service to the nation.