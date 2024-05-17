Rushed Reforms

In the midst of all its economic successes, the PMLN government seems to consistently be lacking in its approach to the citizenry’s right to freedom of speech. A crucial debate is now looming over the proposed new defamation law in the National Assembly, with many arguing that it may stifle freedom of speech in the nation.

With the government clearly rushing this legislation forward, it is imperative that we pause and dissect the potential ramifications of this law meticulously. The bill, touted as a shield against false allegations and fake news, is meant to revolutionize defamation cases in the state’s eyes. However, the haste and lack of comprehensive discussion surrounding this pivotal law is unacceptable. It is true that under the incumbent system, defamation cases often stagnate after court notices, and the proposed law promises swift resolutions, designating high court judges as tribunal heads to expedite proceedings. Now while this may appear commendable on the surface, the risk of curbing freedom of speech is very real. Such legislation requires parliamentary committees for rigorous examination – a missing component we have had for a while now. The government’s eagerness to enact change is commendable, but we cannot ignore the due deliberation needed here.

Transparency and inclusivity are paramount in shaping laws that govern the pillars of democracy. Yet, the absence of key stakeholders—lawyers, media, judiciary, and civil society —from the discourse is glaring. Their insights are indispensable in crafting a balanced legal framework that pays attention to both the value of truth and freedom of expression. This might explain why many feel that PMLN is veering dangerously close to authoritarian tendencies. With our Information Minister Attaullah Tarar conspicuously absent during this occasion, there has been zero elucidation of the government’s stance and addressing media inquiries. Combatting fake news is a legitimate concern, but it should not come at the expense of stifling dissent and muzzling journalistic integrity. Press freedom is the cornerstone of democracy, and any legislation that encroaches upon it must be subject to rigorous scrutiny and consensus-building.

The state has progressed leaps and bounds in comparison to the previous government as far as stability and growth is concerned. Restricting freedom of speech after already banning X will be a grave misstep here in terms of the state’s public perception. The populace ultimately needs to know the facts in order to make a judgement and offer a sense of congruence with the ruling government.