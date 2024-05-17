Salon owner booked for secretly making video of women customers

Police on Wednesday registered a case against a beauty salon owner for secretly making a video of two women customers in Nawab Town.

Complainants Esha and Areeba said they went to a beauty parlour when they noticed Rukhsana Amjad was allegedly making their video while they were not properly dressed.

When they questioned, she turned nervous. They checked her mobile phone and found that the suspect had not only recorded their video but also shared it to different people through WhatsApp.

Police are investigating the matter.