SC takes suo moto of Vawda’s presser on meddling in judiciary

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday took suo moto notice on the press conference of Senator Faisal Vawda demanding evidence of alleged interference of intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Saadat Irfan Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan will hear the matter today.

The development comes hours after IHC responded to Vawda’s letter seeking clarification on Justice Sattar’s citizenship. The court clarified that as per the Constitution of Pakistan, citizenship or residence permit of another country does not bar a lawyer from becoming a judge.

The court’s reply further noted that details about dual citizenship are not sought from any lawyer being considered for the position of a high court judge.

The controversy surrounding Justice Sattar began after six IHC judges wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), complaining about intelligence agencies’ meddling in judicial affairs. Justice Sattar also became target of a smear campaign on social media and confidential information about him, including travel documents of him, his wife, and children, was leaked.

Addressing a press conference, a day earlier, Senator had raised questions on the assertions made by Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Babar Sattar about interference in the judicial matters.

“Merely making accusations is not enough; there must be evidence presented in court,” Vawda said. The former federal minister urged justice Babar Sattar to provide proof of the alleged interference. He also called upon the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to intervene in the issue.

Vawda stressed the importance of safeguarding the nation against both external and internal plots, and advocated for refraining from targeting state institutions.