SECP commences second phase of digital transformation and automation project

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has commenced the second phase of its end-to-end digital transformation and automation project LEAP: Leading Efficiency through Automation Prowess, automating its regulatory approvals and licensing regime. Phase 2A begins with the automation of insurance licensing and regulatory approvals, followed by the end-to-end automation of Non-Nanking Finance companies, the Securities Market, and Section 42 companies. In the first phases of LEAP, SECP has successfully launched its new corporate registry, “eZfile,” which is an advanced, sophisticated, and user-friendly online portal for company registration and post-incorporation filings.

To kick off the second phase of digitization, the SECP, in partnership with technology implementation partner Techlogix Pakistan and project consultants Ernst & Young (EY), hosted a thematic workshop to exhibit suggested solutions to all relevant stakeholders and solicit valuable feedback. The intention was to gain a thorough grasp of user requirements, stimulate cooperation, and provide user-centric solutions that resonate with end users. Speaking the participants, the SECP Chairman Akif Saeed said that SECP is committed to facilitate and promote ease of doing business, ensure regulatory facilitation, enhance customer experience, while ensuring transparency and accountability in all its regulatory processes.

SECP’s Commissioner Information Systems & Technology, Aamir Khan, said that the organization is upgrading its systems and resources to adopt the latest technology stacks and a data-driven decision-making approach, focusing on a customer-centric approach. In the interactive and consultative workshop, participants from SECP, PSX, CDC, NCCPL, brokers, surveyors and other regulated entities shared their feedback on various digital solutions and prototype of regulatory approvals and licensing.

Meanwhile, the SECP has unveiled a comprehensive framework for digital lenders to launch innovative products such as embedded lending via APIs, buy now pay later services, and employer integrated earned wage access etc. The SECP, in collaboration with industry stakeholders, conducted an extensive review of existing framework to foster innovation and ensure consumer protection. The new Circular 12 of 2024 introduced certain amendments as well as consolidated the requirements of Circulars 15 of 2022, 10 of 2023, and 15 of 2023.

The revised framework introduces a host of new product verticals tailored to meet the evolving needs of borrowers and further strengthening the cybersecurity standards. Noteworthy among these innovations are the introduction of Embedded Lending through APIs, Buy Now Pay Later services, and Employer Integrated Earned Wage Access.

The revised guidelines aim to enhance the access to finance for Small and Medium Enterprises through Business-to-Business financing channels. Moreover, the integration of multiple Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) with whitelisted digital lending platforms via APIs will facilitate the expansion of lending opportunities to a broader range of borrowers.

SECP is enhancing its digital lending ecosystem to cater to consumers and businesses, promoting transparency, data protection, and innovative financial solutions. This Circular 12 is available at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/circular-12-of-2024-updated-requirements-of-nbfcs-engaged-in-digital-lending/?wpdmdl=51533.