Shafaat Ali mesmerises audience with mimicry of PM Shehbaz

Comedian Shafaat Ali mesmerised the audience as he did mimicry of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a ceremony held in the honour of national hockey team.

The prime minister hosted the national hockey team for playing the final of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. The artist is known for mimicking the politicians and enjoys a huge fan base on social media.

The prime minister invited the comedian on stage and asked him to perform or crack some joke for the audience.

Earlier, Shafaat was reluctant to perform the mimicry of prime minister live in front of him.

The prime minister, however, said there was no problem in it and that the comedian could repeat the jokes he had earlier made on him.

Shafaat took the stage and mesmerised the audience with his creative skills.

He copied both the gesture and voice of Shehbaz Sharif efficiently and received huge applause from the audience.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif distributed cash prizes among the players as a token of appreciation for their dedication and hard work.

He reiterated his confidence in the resurgence of hockey in Pakistan, expressing his belief that with concerted efforts, the sport would regain its former glory soon.