Sindh collaborates with  NAVTTC for out-of-school children’s education and vocational training

KARACHI - The Government of Sindh, in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTCC), has reached an agreement to provide non-formal education, skills, and technical training to out-of-school children. . Gul Mena Bilal Ahmed, Chairperson of NAVTTCC, met with Sindh’s Education Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, to discuss initiatives for technical education and skill development for the youth of Sindh.

Present at the occasion were Mr. Abdul Aleem Lashari, Chairman of the Sindh Textbook Board; Mr. Aziz Chandio, Director General NAVTTCC Sindh; and Dr. Junaid Ali Samoon, Chief Program Manager at RSU. Through NAVTTCC’s collaboration, out-of-school children will be offered technical courses in schools after school hours. The Education Department will support nominated schools for NAVTTCC’s assistance, while trainers will be provided by the private sector to impart technical and vocational training to children. Regular students and out-of-school children will receive support under the project to acquire technical education and skills.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah, the Education Minister of Sindh, emphasized the importance of technical education and skill development in the modern economy. He highlighted that children often miss out on education due to household economic issues, hence the need for both education and technical and vocational training.

He stated that providing out-of-school children with education, along with technical and vocational training, would ease their access to employment opportunities. Syed Sardar Ali Shah mentioned that Sindh has introduced curriculums for Mad-Tech, Matric Tech, and Intermediate Tech to provide technical education alongside traditional education in government schools.