Sindh govt set to host 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karachi

LAHORE - Sindh’s Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, has said that Pakistan ranks among the top teams in the world of Blind Cricket, with our blind cricketers showcasing outstanding performance across all formats of international cricket. He expressed this during a meeting with the Chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), Syed Sultan Shah, at his office, attended by Provincial Secretary Sports Jalaluddin Mahar, Chief Engineer Aslam Mahar, POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem and SOA Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput. Provincial Minister for Sports Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar has said that he and his entire team is committed to host upcoming 4th T20I Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan is welcome, and Government of Sindh is prepared to host this mega event in Karachi. “I will play my full role in organizing the World Cup in Karachi. PBCC Chairman Sultan Shah that he would talk to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in this regard, ensuring that, “We do not miss this important opportunity and will contact you again next week. Hosting the Blind Cricket World Cup will not only further facilitate the revival of international sports in the country but will also provide our players with the opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of their home crowds and spectators. During the meeting, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah informed the Provincial Sports Minister that the matches of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup will be held from November 22 to December 3, 2024. Seven countries, including India, have confirmed their participation in this prestigious event.